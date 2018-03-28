Today's news

Funeral services planned next week for Linda Brown

This undated file photo, location unknown, shows Linda Brown Smith. Smith was a third-grader when her father started a class-action suit in 1951 of the Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, which led to the U.S. Supreme Court's 1954 landmark decision against school segregation. (AP Photo, File)

AP File Photo. Enlarge photo.

By Associated Press

March 28, 2018

TOPEKA — Funeral services are planned for next week for Linda Brown, who as a Kansas girl was at the center of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down racial segregation in schools.

Brown died Sunday at the age of 75.

Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel says the first visitation for Brown will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 4 at St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church in Topeka.

The celebration of life service will be held at 7 p.m. after the visitation at the same location.

Her father, Oliver Brown, tried to enroll the family in an all-white school in Topeka. He later became lead plaintiff in the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision by the Supreme Court that ended school segregation.

