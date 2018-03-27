Retired Supreme Court justice urges repeal of Second Amendment

WASHINGTON — Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation.
The 97-year-old Stevens says in an essay on The New York Times website that repeal would weaken the National Rifle Association's ability to "block constructive gun control legislation."
Stevens was on the losing end of a 2008 ruling in which the high court held that the Second Amendment gives individuals the right to own a gun for self-defense. He had previously called for changing the Second Amendment to permit gun control.
Stevens says the decision in that case, District of Columbia v. Heller, "has provided the N.R.A. with a propaganda weapon of immense power." Stevens retired from the court in 2010, after more than 35 years.
In his essay published Tuesday, Stevens talks about the "March for Our Lives" events on Saturday which drew crowds in cities across the country. Stevens said the demonstrations "reveal the broad public support for legislation to minimize the risk of mass killings of schoolchildren and others in our society."
He said the support "is a clear sign to lawmakers to enact legislation prohibiting civilian ownership of semiautomatic weapons, increasing the minimum age to buy a gun from 18 to 21 years old, and establishing more comprehensive background checks on all purchasers of firearms."
But Stevens called on demonstrators to "seek more effective and more lasting reform."
"They should demand a repeal of the Second Amendment," he wrote.
Repealing the amendment would be extremely difficult. An amendment to the constitution can only be proposed either by Congress with a two thirds vote in both houses or by a constitutional convention called for by two thirds of the state legislatures. The amendment then has to be approved by three quarters of the states.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
RJ Johnson 6 hours, 53 minutes ago
That would never happen, the people would not stand for it!
Bill Turner 5 hours, 15 minutes ago
You wouldn't think that the people would stand for the prohibition of alcohol either, yet it happened.
Daniel Kennamore 4 hours, 15 minutes ago
Extremely apt comparison.
Prohibition came about because the alcohol industry refused to allow any regulation at all until people asking for basic common sense measures had no choice but to take a constitutional route to address the problem.
Sound familiar to anyone?
Charles L. Bloss, Jr. 6 hours, 42 minutes ago
A great argument for mandatory retirement.
Steve Hicks 5 hours, 40 minutes ago
The problem's not the amendment: it's the interpretation of it that is currently a problem: which a Supreme Court justice would be eminently qualified to comment on.
But judges can be very wrong in their interpretations, as in the 2008 decision that the amendment's point was self-protection.
The current gun-problem, however, isn't because of any judicial interpretation. It's because of the N.R.A.'s interpretation, enacted on the country by their power over Congress, that the amendment must be interpreted as a basically unlimited "right," and that it means citizens should be armed to protect themselves from their own government.
The latter doesn't even seem to have been a significant argument of the pro-slavery forces that gave us the Civil War.
But it's the insistent, and relentless, interpretation of the current N.R.A. And they don't care so much if judges buy their false interpretation...scared voters who do are easier to manipulate.
John Middleton 2 hours, 53 minutes ago
" It's because of the N.R.A.'s interpretation, enacted on the country by their power over Congress..."
Care to explain their "power over congress"...
Paul Beyer 2 hours, 7 minutes ago
Contributions to elections and re-elections.
Steve Jacob 2 hours, 48 minutes ago
I can argue the AARP has as much political clout as the NRA.
And if we are going to treat 18-21 year olds like kids, we need to stop letting then join the military.
Phil Minkin 1 hour, 59 minutes ago
Repeal and replace
Sign in to comment