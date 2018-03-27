Douglas County Emergency Management offering Severe Weather 101 course

Douglas County Emergency Management will offer a free Severe Weather 101 course from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Lawrence Arts Center, 940 New Hampshire St.

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service office in Topeka will present information on different types of severe thunderstorms and how to recognize them, as well as tips on safety and preparedness. Weather radios will be sold at the event.

