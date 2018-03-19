Today's news

Muslim engineer sues after Malaysian flag mistaken for ISIS propaganda in Kansas

In this file photo from July 9, 2011, the Malaysian national flag is seen during a rally in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

AP File Photo. Enlarge photo.

In this file photo from July 9, 2011, the Malaysian national flag is seen during a rally in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

By Associated Press

March 19, 2018

Advertisement

WICHITA — A Muslim aerospace engineer has sued the Spirit Boeing Employees Association for religious discrimination stemming from a party at a lake in Wichita.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a federal lawsuit Friday on behalf of Munir Zanial, a Malaysian national of Indian ancestry.

The association declined to comment.

Zanial rented the group's lake last year to host a party to celebrate Malaysian Independence Day. The lawsuit alleges the association reported him out of fear he used the lake to hold an Islamic State meeting.

It alleged an American flag that had been "desecrated (with) ISIS symbols." But the flag was actually a Malaysian flag and the guests included people of Malaysian Indian ancestry, some wearing hijabs.

Spirit filed a complaint with the FBI, and the association terminated his rental benefits.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...