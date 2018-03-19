Kansas House committee approves school safety legislation

— Legislation designed to make Kansas schools safer from gun violence has passed a House committee.

The bill endorsed by the Appropriations Committee on Monday would require schools and state agencies to establish guidelines for fortifying schools against armed threats. It also would provide $5 million for safety measures like metal detectors and hardened glass.

The House will consider the bill next.

Kansas education lobbyists called the bill inadequate during a Friday hearing.

Kansas National Education Association lobbyist Mark Desetti said that $5 million is not enough to secure the state's nearly 1,600 schools.

The committee amended the bill Monday so that school districts must match any funding provided to them from the $5 million.

Republican Rep. Brenda Landwehr of Wichita proposed the amendment and said it would essentially double funding.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.