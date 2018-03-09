Former legislator Hutton drops out of Kansas governor’s race

— A former Kansas legislator who founded a Wichita construction company has dropped out of the crowded race for governor.

Former state Rep. Mark Hutton announced Friday that he was leaving the race for the Republican nomination.

He trailed Republican Gov. Jeff Colyer and Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer in fundraising and began the race with less name recognition than Colyer and fellow GOP rival Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

Hutton's statement did not say whether he would endorse another candidate.

Colyer was lieutenant governor until January, when then-Republican Gov. Sam Brownback resigned to take an ambassador's post. Brownback was term-limited and the race had attracted more than 20 potential candidates.

Hutton served in the Kansas House for four years, starting in 2013. He did not run for re-election in 2016.

