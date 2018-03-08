Today's news

Acclaimed sci-fi, fantasy author Neil Gaiman to visit KU this fall

This July 21, 2013 file photo shows Neil Gaiman speaking at the Spotlight on Neil Gaiman panel on Day 5 of Comic-Con International in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

By Staff Report

March 8, 2018

Award-winning science fiction and fantasy author Neil Gaiman will appear at the Lied Center this fall, the University of Kansas announced this week.

The writer behind novels such as “American Gods,” “Coraline” and “Stardust” will visit Lawrence Nov. 19 as part of the Humanities Lecture Series, presented by KU's Hall Center for the Humanities. Gaiman, who also authored the critically acclaimed “The Sandman” comic book series, has received numerous awards for his work, including Newbery and Carnegie medals.

The talk is slated for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Lied Center, 1600 Stewart Drive. The event will be free and open to the public.

Comments

Ralph Reed 6 hours, 34 minutes ago

Outstanding! Looking forwards to attending.

Chris Johnson 5 hours, 59 minutes ago

American Gods is one of my favorite books.

