KU announces 2018 Homecoming dates, theme

The University of Kansas on Monday announced the dates and theme for this fall’s KU homecoming celebration, slated for Sept. 23-29.

“Home of the Hill” is the theme for the 2018 homecoming celebration, which will feature a string of daily activities leading up to the KU-Oklahoma State football game Sept. 29 in Memorial Stadium. The homecoming parade is set for Sept. 28 along Massachusetts Street in downtown Lawrence.

The KU Alumni Association will post details online at www.homecoming.ku.edu as homecoming preparations continue.

