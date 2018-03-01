Four Lawrence residents among 40 selected for 2018 Kansas Leadership class

The Kansas Chamber on Thursday announced the 40 members of its 2018 Leadership Kansas Class, a list that includes four Lawrencians.

The program, which focuses on “developing and motivating” leaders from across Kansas, celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2018. According to the Kansas Chamber press release, Leadership Kansas receives nearly 700 nominations every year that are later narrowed down through an application and selection process.

Lawrence residents included in the 2018 class are: Christopher Anderson, professor and associate dean for undergraduate programs at the University of Kansas School of Business; Elizabeth Keever, executive director of Just Food; Michael McGrew, chairman and CEO of McGrew Real Estate, Inc.; and the Rev. Mitchel Zimmerman, director of KU’s St. Lawrence Catholic Campus Center.

The 2018 program begins in late April with an orientation session in Lawrence and concludes with graduation after a Topeka session in October. Class members will interact with experts and community leaders through three-day training sessions in cities across Kansas. Discussion topics include business, education, agriculture, public policy, societal health, economic development and government.

