Today's news

Amber Alert issued after 15-year-old girl reported missing from Kansas City, Missouri

Brajaean Sledge

Amber Alert. Enlarge photo.

Brajaean Sledge

By Associated Press

June 22, 2018

Advertisement

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Authorities issued an Amber Alert for a teenage girl who was reported missing after her grandfather was found shot.

Police were called Thursday night to a home where the grandfather was found wounded. He is hospitalized in stable condition.

The man told police he didn't know the suspect who shot him before leaving with the victim's granddaughter, Brajaean Sledge. The suspect drove away in the victim's car.

Brajaean Sledge

Amber Alert

Brajaean Sledge

Brajaean Sledge is a 15-year-old black girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-8 and 125 pounds, according to the alert.

Authorities believe the suspect is a black male between the ages of 18 and 20 and may be armed and dangerous.

A potential motive for the shooting has not been disclosed.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...