Kansas candidate apologizes for citing deputy deaths in fundraiser

KANSAS CITY, KAN. — A Kansas congressional candidate has apologized for a campaign email about the deaths of two sheriff's deputies that led to a fundraising page.

Brent Welder is seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder. The Kansas City Star reports that an email Saturday cited the deaths of two deputies in Kansas City, Kansas, as part of the gun control debate.

The email linked to a petition to tell Yoder to stop accepting money from the National Rifle Association. People who signed the petition were taken to a fundraising page for Welder.

Welder's campaign spokesman on Monday called the email a mistake.

Deputies Patrick Rohrer and Theresa King were shot Friday while transporting a suspect. Investigators believe the suspect may have obtained the gun from one of the deputies.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.