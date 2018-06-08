Douglas County Relay for Life exceeds its fundraising goal, honors those affected by cancer

Bob Silipigni raised $72,002 for Douglas County Relay for Life this year by knocking on doors and being “relentless.”

Silipigni isn’t a cancer survivor. He’s been affected by cancer through his grandfather, uncle, employer and even his dog, all of whom had the disease. It wasn’t until two girls showed up at his front door raising money for Relay for Life, however, that he got involved.

“I love to walk in the community, love it, and I always wanted to combine walking with a charity, meeting people,” Silipigni said of his thoughts when he first heard about Relay for Life. “And, you know, when the shoe fits, you wear it.”

He raised the most money of any Douglas County Relay for Life participant this year by a wide margin. The second-highest amount raised by an individual this year was $2,615. After 18 years of being involved, Silipigni has found that it isn’t the money that matters the most, but the people.

“I know this sounds corny, but I think we’re all brothers and sisters and we need to show some care for one another,” Silipigni said. “It doesn’t mean we have to empty our bank account for somebody. It means we need to be united. We need to work together.”

Silipigni joined cancer survivors, caregivers and others who have been affected by the disease at the Douglas County Relay for Life at Rock Chalk Park on Friday.

The event is organized by the American Cancer Society. The money raised goes toward cancer research, free cancer patient programs and services and cancer education and prevention efforts, organizer Carolyn Zeller said. Participants can raise money as a part of a team or individually. This year, Douglas County raised $147,650.80, surpassing the goal of $135,000.

The event kicked off with a survivor lap, in which cancer survivors walked around the track to the tune of “Celebration” by Kool & the Gang and other uplifting songs.

“(Survivors are) the reason why we plan this event,” Zeller said. “They’re the reason that we are funding cancer research and these programs and services.”

Survivors stand out among other participants by wearing signature purple shirts.

“I’m a 16-year breast cancer survivor,” participant Dianna Nelson said. “My first Relay for Life was in 2002 when I was first diagnosed. I was starting to lose my hair, I remember … and I swore up and down, ‘I’m going to be one of those purple shirt ladies or men.’”

In addition to the survivor lap, the event included a silent auction, fundraising awards, speakers and the luminaria ceremony, in which participants honor those who are currently battling cancer and those who have died from cancer by turning off the stadium lights and lighting tealight candles inside decorated paper bags.

“It’s very quiet and very memorable and very somber," Zeller said.

For cancer survivors, the event signifies another year of life.

“If it wasn’t for (the community), I don’t think it would have been as easy for me,” breast cancer survivor Jo Ellis said. “It’s just one big family.”

More health coverage See more coverage of health-related issues, health care, fitness, and how to live a healthy and active life on the See more coverage of health-related issues, health care, fitness, and how to live a healthy and active life on the LJWorld Health homepage.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.