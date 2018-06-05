County Commission to consider renewing Lone Star Lake fishery management agreement with state

The Douglas County Commission on Wednesday will consider renewing a Lone Star Lake fishery management agreement with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.

In a memo to commissioners, Keith Browning, county public works director, wrote that the county first entered into a Community Fisheries Assistance Program in 2009. With the agreement, the KDWPT stocks the lake with fish, provides fishery management expertise and pays the county $7,781 a year to help with the routine maintenance the county performs at the lake. The county’s participation in the program also makes it eligible for KDWPT grants for improvements at the lake.

Also on the County Commission’s light agenda is a request from Browning to post a speed limit of 30 mph on a half-mile section of North 1360 Road between East 1700 and 1750 roads. Currently no speed limit is posted on the section just southeast of Lawrence, but the 30 mph limit would make it consistent with nearby roads and city streets, Browning wrote.

The Douglas County Commission meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Douglas County Courthouse, 1100 Massachusetts St. To view the complete agenda, visit douglascountyks.org.

