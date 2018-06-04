KU libraries extending borrowing privileges to K-State students after fire at Manhattan library

After helping Kansas State University’s Hale Library recover data lost in a recent fire, the University of Kansas is once again lending a hand to its in-state rival, this time allowing K-State students to borrow materials from KU libraries.

“If you are in Lawrence, you can visit one of the libraries on their campus and simply provide your Wildcat ID to check out materials,” K-State Libraries said in a Twitter post late last week. “Now, if you’ll excuse me, I uh … have something in my eye.”

KU also helped K-State Libraries get systems back online, also aiding in data recovery, after a fire caused extensive smoke and water damage to K-State’s Hale Library late last month. Investigators determined that roof work had accidentally caused the fire, according to the Manhattan Fire Department.

More than 175 workers from eight states — Kansas, California, Michigan, Ohio, Florida, Pennsylvania, Colorado and North Carolina — are assisting in cleanup efforts at the library, K-State has said.

