KU Legal Aid to host expungement clinic Feb. 10

The University of Kansas School of Law will hold an expungement clinic from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 10 at First Christian Church, 221 W. 10th St.

The event is intended to help those who have been arrested or convicted of crimes, providing a fresh start for people who may face barriers to employment, housing and other opportunities because of their legal history. An expungement seals an arrest record or conviction from public view, with some exceptions.

KU Law’s Legal Aid Clinic offers free legal representation to eligible individuals seeking to expunge records in Douglas County District Court or Lawrence Municipal Court. The Feb. 10 clinic will be in the LINK serving kitchen at First Christian Church.

For more information, call the KU Legal Aid Clinic at 864-5564.

