County accepting applications for road dust-control program

The Douglas County Commission on Wednesday approved the fees charged for the rural road dust-control program for 2018.

The fees, which are unchanged from 2017, are a $1.05 per linear foot material fee, a 40-cent per linear foot road preparation fee and a $60 administrative fee.

Applications for the program can be downloaded from the county website, douglascountyks.org, or picked up at the public works office, 3755 E. 25th St., in Lawrence. An application deadline will be set for a date in early March, said Keith Browning, Douglas County public works director. Late applications will be accepted for about a month after that deadline but will have a $15 late fee.

For more information on the program, call 785-832-5293.

