City extends temporary closure of Holcom Park Recreation Center

By Staff Report

January 15, 2018

The city has extended the temporary closure of Holcom Park Recreation Center.

The recreation center, 2700 W. 27th St., has been closed since Jan. 8 to allow for the gymnasium floor to be refinished. The center will be closed several additional days to allow for the proper curing of the gymnasium floor, according to a city press release.

All programs and activities have been relocated to other facilities throughout the week and all participants have been notified of specific class relocations, according to the release.

The center’s weight/cardio, game rooms and reception area, including enrollment assistance, will reopen at 7 a.m. Jan. 19. The gymnasium will reopen on Jan. 21.

The city's other recreation facilities will remain open throughout the week at their scheduled hours of operation, which can be found on the Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department’s website, lprd.org.

