Lawrence Public Schools to be closed Tuesday, Jan. 16, plus other closings and cancellations

Closings and cancellations for Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018:

• Lawrence Public Schools closed (USD 497).

• Veritas Christian School closed.

• Wellsville schools closed (USD 289).

• Lawrence Montessori School closed.

• Community Children's Center/Head Start will be closed.

• Lawrence Arts Center classes are cancelled. Rehearsals will be held as scheduled and the building will be open.

• Haskell University: Employees — late arrival approved at 1 p.m. Students — Classes will begin at 1 p.m.

• Oskaloosa closed (USD 341).

• Raintree Montessori School closed.

• Giving Tree Preschool closed.

• Princeton Children's Center closed.

• Just Food will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon but will open from 1-4 p.m.

• McLouth closed (USD 342).

• Baldwin City Schools closed (USD 348).

• Eudora schools closed (USD 491).

Have a closing, cancellation or postponement to report? Email it to closings@ljworld.com.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.