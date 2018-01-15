Lawrence Public Schools to be closed Tuesday, Jan. 16, plus other closings and cancellations

Closings and cancellations for Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018:
• Lawrence Public Schools closed (USD 497).
• Veritas Christian School closed.
• Wellsville schools closed (USD 289).
• Lawrence Montessori School closed.
• Community Children's Center/Head Start will be closed.
• Lawrence Arts Center classes are cancelled. Rehearsals will be held as scheduled and the building will be open.
• Haskell University: Employees — late arrival approved at 1 p.m. Students — Classes will begin at 1 p.m.
• Oskaloosa closed (USD 341).
• Raintree Montessori School closed.
• Giving Tree Preschool closed.
• Princeton Children's Center closed.
• Just Food will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon but will open from 1-4 p.m.
• McLouth closed (USD 342).
• Baldwin City Schools closed (USD 348).
• Eudora schools closed (USD 491).
Have a closing, cancellation or postponement to report? Email it to closings@ljworld.com.
