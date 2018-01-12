Real estate transfers for Jan. 12, 2018

Following are real estate transfers filed at the Douglas County Clerk’s Office from Jan. 2 through Jan. 8:

Tuesday, Jan. 2

Donald J. Nowak and Courtney L. Nowak to Kathie A. Easom, 2500 Bonanza St., Lawrence.

Isaac T. Ulrich and Erica L. Ulrich to Jessica J. Fillinger, 1219 Sandusky Dr., Eudora.

Treehouse Homes, Inc. to Steffany Brosa, 941 Renaissance Dr., Lawrence.

Gabriel W. Kulp and Amanda M. Kulp to Amit Singhal, 5512 Chamney Ct., Lawrence.

Duane L. Olberding and Kimberly A. Olberding to The Mirror, Inc., 3205 Clinton Pkwy Ct., Lawrence.

Vernon W. Russell, Trustee and Ila J. Russell, Trustee to Andrew E.Z. Short, Vacant Land, Rural.

Kevin A. Green and Brandi J. Green to James M. Waggoner & Yania R. Perez Revocable Living Trust, 1000 Blk New York St., Lawrence.

James E. Sutherland, Trustee to Michael H. Bennett, Trustee, 219 Hillside Dr., Baldwin City.

Wednesday, Jan. 3

Michael A. Ketcher to William L. Walker, Trustee and Judith G. Walker, Trustee, 2250 Lake Pointe Dr. 1500, Lawrence.

Lawrence Real Ventures, LLC to Gamma Real Estate, Inc., 2200 Harvard Rd., Lawrence.

James M. Costello to KSMO Properties, LLC, 1110 Birch St., Eudora.

Kermit E. Broers and Alma J. Broers Revocable Trust and to James S. Broers, 2203 N 1420 Rd., Rural and And and Eudora.

David M. Kopp and Lindsay Kopp to Robert W. Prue and Deon M. Prue, 3801 W. 24th Ter., Lawrence.

Thursday, Jan. 4

Michael L. Avery Revocable Trust to Michael A. Drach, 729 Illinois St., Lawrence.

Lee Salyers and Diane Salyers to Patrick B. Connor and Julie A. Gorenc, 2000 Tennessee St., Lawrence.

Clarence E. Botts and Mary S. Botts Revocable Trust to Colene S. DeHoff, Trustee and, 1009 Wildwood Dr., Lawrence. Gordon F. Gerstenkorn,

Trustee and Martha D. Gerstenkorn, Trustee to Christopher K. Battaglia and Tammy M. Battaglia, 1411 Westbrooke St., Lawrence.

Timothy J. Bosch and Barbara D. Bosch to Martin Landreth and Jennifer Landreth, 0 N. 6th St. and 701, 705, 709 N. 6th St., Baldwin City.

Friday, Jan. 5

Bank of New York Mellon Trustee to Brian J. Tolefree and Eve L. Tolefree, 688 E 715 Rd & and Vacant Land, Rural.

Cedar Tree, LLC to Drippe Construction, Inc., 2513 Chasehire Dr., Lawrence.

Maria Munoz to Lori L. Nation, 2800 Atchison Ave., Lawrence.

Yolanda K. Jackson to Free State Properties, Inc., 1813 Indiana St., Lawrence.

Sarah E. Padgett to Adrienne Hearrell, 2104 Tennessee St., Lawrence.

630 Michigan, LC and Gregory Enterprises, LC to Robert J. Ballard and Jamie L. Ballard, 630 Michigan St. and1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9, 10, Lawrence.

Woodward Apartments, LC to Robert J. Ballard and Jamie L. Ballard, 616, 620, 624 Florida St. and 611 Michigan St. and 1, 2, 3, 4, 5,6,7,8,9,10,11, and 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, Lawrence.

Paul A. Corbier and Carmel Y. Corbier to Dana S. Chang, 918 Drum Dr., Lawrence.

George J. Williams Revocable Trust to Phyllis A. Ogburn, 5815 Longleaf Dr., Lawrence.

Matthew T. Steinle and Robert L. Steinle and Suzanne E. Steinle to Nicole D. Wisniewski, 3229 Glacier Dr., Lawrence.

Haskell 458, LLC to Joshua Dinges, Trustee, Vacant Land, Rural.

Monday, Jan. 8

Vicki L. Brooks and Gordon R. Brooks to Jeremy J. Styno, Vacant Land, Rural.

Peter A. Bock and Annette Bock and John A. Fawcett and Stephanie Fawcett to Delbert J. Seiwald, Trustee and Barbara A. Seiwald, Trustee, 336 W. 26th St., Eudora.

Kerilyn L Griffin to Victor M. Rivas and Sarah D. Rivas and, 4181 Blackjack Oak Dr., Lawrence.

Cedar Tree LLC to Johna Beach and Joseph Stober and Deborah Stober, S Fir St., Eudora.

Haskell 458, LLC to David L. Sparkes and Debra D. Sparkes, Vacant Land, Rural.

Joeanna Burchett to Tonya M. Price, 1119 Birch St., Eudora.

Cherry Hill Properties, LLC to Lakshma K. Reddy, 309/311 Glenview Dr., Lawrence.

Cherry Hill Properties, LLC to Lakshma K. Reddy, 305/307 Glenview Dr., Lawrence.

Mary M. Harvey Living Trust to Ryan Randolf and Hanna Randolf, 603 N. Pennycress Dr., Lawrence.

Yankee Tank Estates, LLC to Kieng Truong and Tuoi Nguyen, 3162 Atchison Ave., Lawrence.

Sara J. Racette and Paul E. Racette to Patrick G. O’Neil and Meredith T. O’Neil, 201 Dakota St., Lawrence.

Delbert J. Seiwald, Trustee and Barbara A. Seiwald, Trustee to Siri Stoddart and Michael Stoddart, 231 Hillside Dr., Baldwin City.

