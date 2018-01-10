Lawrence Public Schools closed Thursday, plus other closings and cancellations

Closings and cancellations for Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018:

• Lawrence public schools closed (USD 497).

• Bishop Seabury Academy closed.

• Lawrence Montessori School closed.

• Raintree Montessori School closed.

• Oskaloosa public schools closed (USD 341).

• Prairie Moon Waldorf School closed.

• Veritas Christian School closed.

• McLouth public schools closed (USD 342).

• Dwayne Peaslee Technical Training Center closed.

