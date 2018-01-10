Today's news

Lawrence Public Schools closed Thursday, plus other closings and cancellations

Staff reports

January 10, 2018, 9:46 p.m. Updated January 10, 2018, 10:53 p.m.

Advertisement

Closings and cancellations for Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018:

• Lawrence public schools closed (USD 497).

• Bishop Seabury Academy closed.

• Lawrence Montessori School closed.

• Raintree Montessori School closed.

• Oskaloosa public schools closed (USD 341).

• Prairie Moon Waldorf School closed.

• Veritas Christian School closed.

• McLouth public schools closed (USD 342).

• Dwayne Peaslee Technical Training Center closed.

Have a closing, cancellation or postponement to report? Email it to closings@ljworld.com.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...