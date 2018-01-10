Lawrence Public Schools closed Thursday, plus other closings and cancellations

Closings and cancellations for Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018:
• Lawrence public schools closed (USD 497).
• Bishop Seabury Academy closed.
• Lawrence Montessori School closed.
• Raintree Montessori School closed.
• Oskaloosa public schools closed (USD 341).
• Prairie Moon Waldorf School closed.
• Veritas Christian School closed.
• McLouth public schools closed (USD 342).
• Dwayne Peaslee Technical Training Center closed.
Have a closing, cancellation or postponement to report? Email it to closings@ljworld.com.
Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment