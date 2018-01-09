K-State research associate accused of shooting police officer

TOPEKA — A research associate in Kansas State University's mechanical and nuclear engineering department has been charged with shooting and wounding a police officer.

Riley County prosecutor Barry Wilkerson says 38-year-old Mark Harrison was charged Monday with three counts of attempted capital murder in the shooting Friday in Manhattan.

Harrison made a brief first appearance Monday and is being held in Riley County on $6 million bond.

Harrison's attorney, Barry Clark, did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment after the hearing.

Riley County police said in a news release that Sgt. Pat Tiede was released from the hospital and is recovering at home. Tiede was wounded Friday afternoon while responding to a report of a domestic situation. Harrison surrendered after barricading himself inside a home for two hours.

