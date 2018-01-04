Today's news

Anti-bullying activist Lizzie Velasquez to deliver Read Across Lawrence keynote address

In this Monday, Aug. 24, 2015 photo, Lizzie Velasquez poses for a photo at the Associated Press bureau, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

AP File Photo. Enlarge photo.

By Joanna Hlavacek

January 4, 2018

Anti-bullying activist and YouTube star Lizzie Velasquez will deliver this year’s Read Across Lawrence keynote address, the Lawrence Public Library announced Thursday.

Born with a rare genetic condition (marfanoid–progeroid–lipodystrophy syndrome) that prevents weight gain, Velasquez’s unusual appearance made her a target of bullying as a child. Later, as a teen, Velasquez discovered a YouTube video branding her ‘The World’s Ugliest Woman,” inspiring her to investigate "the underlying sources of bullying” and advocate for victims the world over, according to the library’s news release.

Anti-bullying activist, author, motivational speaker and YouTube star Lizzie Velasquez, pictured here, will deliver the 2018 Read Across Lawrence keynote address March 11 at the Lied Center. After being dubbed 'The World's Ugliest Woman' in a 2012 YouTube video, Velasquez, who was born with a rare genetic condition that prevents her from gaining weight, became an advocate for victims of bullying the world over.

Velasquez’s December 2013 TEDx Talk titled “How Do You Define Yourself?” has racked up more than 13 million views online. She has also seen her story shared on “The Today Show,” “The View,” Huffington Post and The Associated Press, among other outlets.

The motivational speaker and author will appear March 11 at 3:30 p.m. at the Lied Center, 1600 Stewart Drive. Velasquez’s message of self-acceptance aligns with the library’s 2018 Read Across Lawrence pick, R.J. Palacio’s “Wonder,” about a young boy with facial deformities.

March’s family-friendly event will be free and open to the public, made possible with support from the BNSF Railway Foundation. A book signing (with copies of Velasquez’s latest book, “Dare to Be Kind,” available for purchase) will follow the talk.

For more information on Read Across Lawrence, visit www.lawrence.lib.ks.us.

Comments

Martin Brody 10 hours, 17 minutes ago

It will be a treat to have Lizzie in Lawrence. She is very inspiring!

Lisa Coble-Krings 9 hours, 2 minutes ago

I've saved the date! This sounds like it will be a great community event. I look forward to being inspired and supporting Lawrence Public Library!

Bob Summers 7 hours, 25 minutes ago

I hope this renowned activist defends the first lady from the bullying by the ruthless congenital Liberals.

There has never been more unprecedented bullying in America than there is now.

by SalBando

Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 6 hours, 23 minutes ago

Get the memory checked, hey Bob. I can't even post some of the things said about Ms. Obama.

Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 6 hours, 21 minutes ago

Looking forward to the event. Thanks for doing the Read Across Lawrence events. Our library rocks.

