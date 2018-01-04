Anti-bullying activist Lizzie Velasquez to deliver Read Across Lawrence keynote address

Anti-bullying activist and YouTube star Lizzie Velasquez will deliver this year’s Read Across Lawrence keynote address, the Lawrence Public Library announced Thursday.

Born with a rare genetic condition (marfanoid–progeroid–lipodystrophy syndrome) that prevents weight gain, Velasquez’s unusual appearance made her a target of bullying as a child. Later, as a teen, Velasquez discovered a YouTube video branding her ‘The World’s Ugliest Woman,” inspiring her to investigate "the underlying sources of bullying” and advocate for victims the world over, according to the library’s news release.

Velasquez’s December 2013 TEDx Talk titled “How Do You Define Yourself?” has racked up more than 13 million views online. She has also seen her story shared on “The Today Show,” “The View,” Huffington Post and The Associated Press, among other outlets.

The motivational speaker and author will appear March 11 at 3:30 p.m. at the Lied Center, 1600 Stewart Drive. Velasquez’s message of self-acceptance aligns with the library’s 2018 Read Across Lawrence pick, R.J. Palacio’s “Wonder,” about a young boy with facial deformities.

March’s family-friendly event will be free and open to the public, made possible with support from the BNSF Railway Foundation. A book signing (with copies of Velasquez’s latest book, “Dare to Be Kind,” available for purchase) will follow the talk.

For more information on Read Across Lawrence, visit www.lawrence.lib.ks.us.



Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.