Riley County officers praised for efforts to help struggling family

Manhattan — Two Riley County police officers are being praised for their efforts to help a family that had no water or heat.

The department said when officers Ian Ford and Shawn Goggins responded to a welfare check this past weekend, they found a family with two children who had no water or heat because a water line was broken. The family’s car also wouldn’t start because of the cold.

KSNT reports the family’s only heat was from one infrared heater.

The officers bought the family cases of water, food and two indoor space heaters, and started the family’s vehicle. The officers also contacted an emergency shelter to ensure there would be room if the family needed it.

The department says neither officer sought recognition. A dispatcher alerted officials to their kindness.

