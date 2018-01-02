Douglas County Commission to consider options for 2019 road project near Vinland

Douglas County commissioners will start 2018 by considering a road project planned for 2019 near Vinland.

In the only item on the commission's regular agenda, Keith Browning, Douglas County public works director, will present options for the realignment of a curve about half a mile west of Vinland on County Route 1055, as well as improvements to the Vinland intersection of CR 1055 and North 700 Road. Work on the curve and intersection will be part of planned 2019 improvements to CR 1055 from Vinland to just north of the curve.

In a memo to commissioners, Browning recommended a design that would maintain the curve's current 40 mph speed limit, rather than the 55 mph design that had previously been discussed with the commission and “generally agreed upon.” Constructing a 55 mph curve would require the county to take the expensive step of acquiring and removing a residence and outbuildings, he wrote. He also recommended a right-turn lane be added to the eastbound lane on CR 1055 at the Vinland intersection to accommodate traffic headed south to Baldwin City.

Improvements to the section of CR 1055 will also include the addition of paved shoulders, reduction of roadside slopes and replacement of two small bridges and a culvert.

The Douglas County Commission meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1100 Massachusetts St. To view the complete meeting agenda, visit douglascountyks.org.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.