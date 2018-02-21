Douglas County District Court to be closed Thursday morning because of weather

The Douglas County District Court will not open until 1:30 p.m. Thursday because of expected inclement weather, according to a news release Wednesday from the court.
Parties with hearings scheduled for Thursday morning should call the clerk’s office at 785-832-5256 to verify their rescheduled hearing date, the release said.
