Roadwork for Feb. 19, 2018

Roadwork in Lawrence and Douglas County.

By Staff Report

February 19, 2018

• The eastbound lane of East Sixth Street will be closed east of Massachusetts Street on Wednesday and Thursday due to a water main leak.

• The Burroughs Creek Trail will be closed between 15th Street and 19th Street from Tuesday through Friday. Nineteenth Street will be closed in both directions between Haskell Avenue and Barker Avenue on Tuesday and Wednesday. The planned detour will be 15th Street.

• The intersection of Queens Road and Wakarusa Drive continues to be closed for reconstruction. The project has a slated completion date of August 2018.

