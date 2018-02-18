Lawrence Parks and Recreation to host self-defense workshop

The Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department will offer a basic self-defense class Saturday, Feb. 24.

The workshop, for participants age 13 and up in any physical condition, will teach situational awareness, risk management and simple, effective self-defense techniques, according to a city news release.

The class costs $16 and will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Community Building, 115 W. 11th St. Registration is available online at lprd.org or at any LPRD facility.

