Lawrence Parks and Recreation to host self-defense workshop

The Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department will offer a basic self-defense class Saturday, Feb. 24.
The workshop, for participants age 13 and up in any physical condition, will teach situational awareness, risk management and simple, effective self-defense techniques, according to a city news release.
The class costs $16 and will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Community Building, 115 W. 11th St. Registration is available online at lprd.org or at any LPRD facility.
More health coverageSee more coverage of health-related issues, health care, fitness, and how to live a healthy and active life on the LJWorld Health homepage.
Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment