Douglas County Commission to consider sharing software program to increase case-management efficiency

The Douglas County Commission is considering an agreement to share software with another county to increase efficiency.

At their meeting Wednesday, commissioners will look at an agreement with Johnson County to store on that county’s computer system data from Douglas County agencies and partnering health and social service providers. Case managers in Douglas County then will be able to access the stored data through the program.

In an April presentation to commissioners, Chris Schneweis, senior management analyst for Johnson County, said the My Resource Connect program allowed case managers and probation officers to search for the services their clients were receiving. In addition, the program allows case managers to locate agencies in the United Way database that provide food, shelter and transportation.

Johnson County developed My Resource Connection after a 1999 audit found gaps in services provided by the county, as well as duplication and inefficiencies in service delivery, which had one Johnson County resident receiving services from 27 agencies and 17 case managers.

Schneweis said Johnson County would share My Resource Connection software at a "nominal cost." The three-year agreement that the Douglas County Commission will consider Wednesday estimates that cost at $66,466 with a first-year cost in 2018 of $33,152.

Douglas County Commission Chair Nancy Thellman has promoted the software package as a way to help end duplication of services and streamline case management. Case managers in various agencies, Lawrence Memorial Hospital emergency room staff and probation officers could access My Resource Connection to quickly learn what services a person was receiving or had received in the past.

In other business, the commission will:

• Receive a status update on the Dwayne Peaslee Technical Training Center from its executive director.

• Consider a 2018 tow service agreement that establishes the maximum rates tow companies can charge for dispatched calls. The agreement would maintain the current rates of $175 plus $4 per mile for vehicles under 12,000 pounds, and $250 plus $4 per mile for those weighing more.

The Douglas County Commission meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1100 Massachusetts St. To view the entire County Commission agenda, visit douglascountyks.org.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.