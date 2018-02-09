Report: Kobach is on the board of a veterans group in which hardly any money goes to vets

Today's news

In this Wednesday, May 17, 2017 photo, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach talks with a reporter in his office in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

By Associated Press

February 9, 2018

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A watchdog report has found that only a small portion of money from a Missouri-based veterans' group that Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is associated with actually goes toward helping veterans.

The Kansas City Star reports that Kobach is listed as a member of the advisory board for Veterans in Defense of Liberty, a Springfield-based nonprofit with a stated mission of upholding the Constitution. Kobach is also running for governor of Kansas.

The Better Business Bureau released a report this week giving the group a failing grade because only a small fraction of the nonprofit's money goes toward veterans' issues.

Kobach said Thursday that the report is the first time he's learning about the group's lack of money going to veterans. He joined the group's board six years ago.

Comments

Steve Jacob 1 hour, 42 minutes ago

Charities to Veterans have worst track record for give back to the charity.

