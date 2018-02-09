Parents say they had complained about man accused of raping children; preschool director resigns

WICHITA — A Wichita church preschool director has resigned as more concerns surface about a fired employee who's accused of sexually assaulting two children at a YMCA child care.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 21-year-old Caleb Gaston was fired in October from his job at Plymouth Learning Center after an inappropriate touching complaint. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment couldn't substantiate the allegation.

The Greater Wichita YMCA says it wasn't notified about what happened before Gaston was charged with raping a 4-year-old. He's also been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting another child at the YMCA.

Plymouth Congregational Church senior minister Don Olsen says he's reported to the state that a couple other parents say their children may have been touched inappropriately. He provided no details on the director's resignation.

