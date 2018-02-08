Woman charged in KC stabbing death

Kansas City, Kan. — A woman has been charged in a Kansas City, Kan., stabbing death after she was arrested over the weekend following a disturbance at a Missouri hotel.

Tara Treece, 28, of Kansas City, Kan., is awaiting extradition to Wyandotte County, where she is charged with second-degree murder and criminal use of a weapon. Prosecutors say in a news release that she is accused of killing 32-year-old Megan Hernandez last month.

Treece was taken into custody Sunday at a Marshall, Missouri, hotel, on suspicion of disturbing the peace. Marshall police say officers were at the hotel waiting for a warrant when staff reported that Treece was “being violent in her room and throwing items into the walls.” No attorney is listed for her in online court records.

