Lawrence City Commission agenda set for May 1 meeting

Consent agenda

• Approve City Commission meeting minutes from 04/17/18.

• Receive minutes from various boards and commissions

• Approve all claims. The list of claims will be posted by the Finance Department on Monday prior to the meeting. If Monday is a holiday, the claims will be posted as soon as possible the next business day.

• Approve licenses as recommended by the City Clerk’s Office.

• Approve appointments as recommended by the Mayor.

• Bid and purchase items

a) Award City Bid No. B1815, Project No. PW1801 – 2018 Milling, Patch, Overlay, Microsurfacing, and Concrete Maintenance Program to Sunflower Paving Inc. in the total amount of $2,855,577.80.

b) Reject and rebid Bid No. B1810 for the Louisiana Street, W. 12th Street to W. 13th Street, Projects UT1719 and PW1724 Street, Storm, and Waterline Improvements.

• Adopt on second and final reading, the following ordinance(s):

a) Ordinance No. 9437, designating the property at 1655 Mississippi Street as a Landmark on the Lawrence Register of Historic Places.

b) Ordinance No. 9450, allowing the sale, possession and consumption of alcohol in the public right-of-way on Friday, May 25, 2018 on the 900 block of New Hampshire Street, from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., for the 2018 Final Friday event.

c) Ordinance No. 9451, allowing the sale, possession and consumption of alcohol in the public right-of-way on Saturday, May 26, 2018 from 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., and Sunday, May 27, 2018 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., on the 900 block of New Hampshire Street and on the 100 block of East 8th Street, for the 2018 Buskerfest event.

d) Ordinance No. 9452, allowing the sale, possession and consumption of alcohol in the public right-of-way on Saturday, October 6, 2018 on E. 7th Street, from New York Street to the southern property line of Van Go (715 New Jersey Street), from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., for the Dinner on the Curve event.

e) Ordinance No. 9453, allowing the sale, possession and consumption of alcohol in the public right-of-way on Saturday, September 22, 2018 on Massachusetts Street between 11th Street and South Park, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for the 2018 Hot Rod Hullabaloo event.

f) Ordinance No. 9456, designating Louisiana Street within the corporate limits of the City as a major or main Trafficway, and repealing existing Chapter XVII, Article 5, Section 17-501 of the Code of the City of Lawrence.

g) Ordinance No. 9458, clarifying the appointment of the representative of the Economic Development Corporation (EDC) of Lawrence/Douglas County on the Public Incentives Review Committee. Staff Memo & Attachments

• Approve rezoning, Z-18-00024, approximately .82 acres from RM12 (Multi-Dwelling Residential) District and RM12 UC (Multi-Dwelling Residential Urban Conservation Overlay) District to RM32 (Multi-Dwelling Residential) District, located at 929 Arkansas Street and adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9459. Submitted by Paul Werner Architects, for DJC Holdings LLC, property owner of record. (PC Item 1A; approved 10-0 on 3/28/18)



• Approve rezoning, Z-18-00023, approximately 6.49 acres from PUD/UPR (Planned Unit Development) District to RM15 (Multi-Dwelling Residential) District, located at 2111 Kasold Drive and adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9460. Submitted by Paul Werner Architects, for Quail Creek LLC, property owner of record. (PC Item 2; approved 10-0 on 3/28/18)

• Approve Site Plan, SP-18-00169, to install 285 SF of artificial turf for a fenced residential dog run at a residence located at 1713 Inverness Drive. Submitted by Theresa M. Klimiuk, property owner of record.

• Authorize the City Manager to negotiate a contract for consulting services with Houseal Lavigne Associates to complete the Downtown Master Plan. This project is funded a maximum of $110,000 in the approved 2018 Capital Improvement Plan.

• Receive review of final design plans for E. 9th Street (CIP #PW17E6) and authorize staff to solicit competitive bids for the project upon completion of easement acquisition and utility relocation.

• Authorize the Mayor to execute a City/State agreement between the City of Lawrence and the Kansas Department of Transportation for the construction of the 19th Street and Iowa Street Pedestrian/Bicycle Tunnel Project.

• Authorize the City Manager to execute an agreement with Habitat for Humanity for Affordable Housing Trust Funds, in the amount of $75,000, to provide gap funding for two homes.

• Receive recommendation from the Public Incentives Review Committee on the issuance of Industrial Revenue Bonds for the new Lawrence Humane Society facility to be built at 1805 E. 19th Street and adopt Resolution No. 7249, a Resolution of Intent for issuing up to $7,500,000 in Industrial Revenue Bonds for the Lawrence Humane Society to obtain a sales tax exemption on construction materials for the new Humane Society facility.

Public comment

Regular agenda

• Conduct a public hearing and consider approving the expansion of a non-conforming Bar & Lounge use to allow a new accessible entry, expansion of kitchen, restrooms, and storage areas associated with Site Plan, SP-18-00116, for Logie’s, 728 Massachusetts Street. Submitted by TreanorHL, for BWB2 LP, property owner of record.

Action: Conduct public hearing and approve the expansion of a non-conforming Bar & Lounge use to allow a new accessible entry, expansion of kitchen, restrooms, and storage areas associated with Site Plan, SP-18-00116, if appropriate.

• Consider the formation of a benefit district for Queens Road and the signalization of the intersection of 6th Street and Queens Road. Consider directing staff to begin annexation of 1677 E. 1000 Road.

Action: Provide direction on the formation of a benefit district for Queens Road and the signalization of the intersection of 6th Street and Queen’s Road and direct staff to begin annexation of 1677 E. 1000 Road, if appropriate.

• Consider adopting on second and final reading, Ordinance No. 9324, pertaining to a Community Police Review Board.

Action: Adopt on second and final reading, Ordinance No. 9324, pertaining to a Community Police Review Board, if appropriate.

• Consider authorizing staff to issue a Request for Qualifications for design services for 19th Street – Harper to O’Connell Road (CIP PW17E3).

Action: Authorize staff to issue a Request for Qualifications for design services for 19th Street – Harper to O’Connell Road (CIP PW17E3), if appropriate.

• Consider approving the alternative project delivery procedures for the City of Lawrence.

Action: Approve the alternative project delivery procedures for the City of Lawrence, if appropriate.

• Consider motion to recess into executive session.

Action: Approve motion to recess into executive session for approximately one hour to discuss upcoming employer-employee negotiations pursuant to the employer-employee negotiations exception set forth in K.S.A. 75-4319(b)(3). The justification for the executive session is to keep employer-employee negotiation matters confidential at this time. At the end of the executive session, the City Commission will resume its regular meeting in the City Commission Room.

The City Commission will convene at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

