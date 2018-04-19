Lawrence police investigating report of armed robbery at Burrito King

Lawrence police are investigating a late-night armed robbery at a central Lawrence restaurant.

Officers responded about 11 p.m. Wednesday to the reported incident at Burrito King, 900 Illinois St.

According to police, a male victim reported that a male suspect, who was armed and wearing a dark mask and dark clothing, approached the drive-thru window, pointed a firearm through the window and demanded money. The suspect reportedly fled the area southbound on Illinois Street with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a white male, between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall with light hair.

Police request that anyone with information about this incident contact the Lawrence Police Department at (785)-832-7509 or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785) 843-TIPS. Tips to Crime Stoppers can be anonymous.

