Governor: New Kansas website already helping to find people owing child support

— Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer says a website created to find and shame people who owe child support is getting heavy use and has already found one person.

Colyer said Thursday the website had nearly 45,000 visits in the first 24 hours after it became operational. He says one of the 10 people identified on the site has already been found. The governor says the man owes more than $56,000 in child support and the state was able to get an order garnishing his wages.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the Kansas Child Support Evaders site was announced Wednesday. Hosted by the Kansas Department for Children and Families, it shows people who owe more than $5,000 in late support, and allows people to submit anonymous tips about the person's whereabouts.

