Bill Self responds to allegations in federal indictment regarding illegal payments

At KU's annual basketball banquet on Tuesday evening, University of Kansas coach Bill Self responded to Tuesday's news that a federal indictment alleged that the families or guardians of at least two KU basketball players were illegally paid by a shoe company executive to attend the school.

"I haven't read the entire information or whatnot; I've seen parts of it," Self said. "It came out right before the banquet so I haven't had a chance to really study it. What I do understand is that the University of Kansas was listed (and) there was some wrongdoing that occurred that was affiliated with Kansas. I did not see anywhere, nor do I believe that we were thought of to be anything other than a victim in the situation.

“I'll reserve comment further, in details, because I've been told that that's (what) I need to do, and let the university speak to specific matters. As far as what I know and what I've seen, it's disappointing, certainly. It took away from what was a really nice evening tonight, from a thoughts standpoint, but it doesn't and it shouldn't take away from us feeling good about what's going on within our program.”

Self was asked whether he had talked to any players about the allegations.

"This just came out at 5:30 or 5 o'clock today," Self said. "So, no, no, no. Nobody's talked to me about this at all. Nobody.”

Self also was asked whether he thinks this is the tip of the iceberg as it relates to allegations involving KU.

“No, I do not. I do not," Self said. "Then again, I'll be honest, I haven't seen exactly what was written and I don't know all the details about it. But I do know that that would not be part of the role in which we would play at all. I'll look forward to hearing more about it. When you say tip of the iceberg, tip of the iceberg in college athletics? I don't know that this is the tip. I think the tip was probably back in September. But I do think this adds to it, without question. I'll just have to wait and see how it plays out because I don't know anything more than what you guys do.”

By some measurements, KU has the largest apparel deal with Adidas, the company for which defendant James Gatto serves as an executive. Self was asked about KU's connections to Adidas.

“You have an apparel company and we are obviously a big player with them. That's not saying anything positive or negative. Those are facts. Of all the schools that are out there affiliated with apparel companies, we would be one of Adidas' biggest schools. So, yeah, there's some unknowns there that obviously would be a concern to anybody that is involved in the sport right now. But I'm not to the point where I feel like that there's been wrongdoing on behalf of anyone associated with us.”

