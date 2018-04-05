Today's news

Arbor Day Foundation and Black Hills Energy providing free trees

By Staff Report

April 5, 2018

Advertisement

In partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees initiative, Black Hills Energy is distributing approximately 1,000 free trees to customers.

A free tree can be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis beginning April 9 at arborday.org/blackhillsenergy. The 3- to 4-foot-tall dormant trees will be delivered directly to customers for spring planting from May through early June.

Black Hills Energy customers can use the online tool at arborday.org/blackhillsenergy to determine where to plant a tree to gain the most energy-saving benefits.

Black Hills also reminds customers to call 811 at least two business days before they plan to dig to have underground utility lines marked, or they can schedule online at kansasonecall.com.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...