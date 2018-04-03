On second try, Kansas House passes school finance bill

— The Kansas House on Tuesday passed a school funding bill that would phase in more than $500 million a year in new education funding over the next five years, one day after rejecting the same bill.

On Monday, House Bill 2445 received only 55 votes in favor of advancing it to final action, while 65 members opposed it.

One day later, though, after only one minor amendment was added dealing with how out-of-state students are funded, the House not only voted to advance the bill to final action but also took that final vote. It then passed, 71-53.

The bill is intended to address a Kansas Supreme Court ruling in October that declared current funding for public schools to be inadequate and unconstitutional.

While the debate in the House was taking place, the Senate Select Committee on Education Finance was holding its own meeting, working on a school funding bill that is expected to be much smaller than the House version.

Lawmakers are trying to resolve the school finance issue before they adjourn the regular session at the end of this week and then leave the Statehouse for a three-week break.

The Supreme Court has given the state until April 30 to file briefs explaining what the Legislature has done to comply with its earlier order.

