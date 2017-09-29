ACLU to launch massive ‘Let People Vote’ campaign this weekend at Lied Center

People Power, the grassroots mobilization arm of the American Civil Liberties Union, will launch its new national campaign, Let People Vote, Sunday at the Lied Center.

A news release from the organization touts the event as "one of the biggest grassroots campaigns in the ACLU’s 97 year history," and says it is intended to mobilize citizens across the country to organize within their communities to protect and expand the right to vote.

The Lawrence event will be livestreamed to watch parties across the country, according to the news release, and will feature commentary from top ACLU experts and national leadership, including Faiz Shakir, national political director, and Dale Ho, director of the ACLU’s Voting Rights Project. It will also feature a panel discussion on President Trump’s controversial Presidential Commission on Election Integrity, as well as the unveiling of a national action plan to mobilize people to fight on behalf of the right to vote.

Doors will open at the Lied Center at 5 p.m. for a community celebration with free food and entertainment. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Members of the public who wish to RSVP for the Let People Vote launch in Lawrence should RSVP at: https://go.peoplepower.org/event/voting_rights/9399

