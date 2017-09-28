Rural Douglas County field transformed to concert venue for country star’s Farm Tour stop

The soybeans have been harvested from the field that is to be a parking lot for thousands of vehicles, the stage has been erected and all appears to be ready for the Luke Bryan Farm Tour stop in rural Douglas County.

Bryan, the 2015 Country Music Association entertainer of the year, will make the second of his six 2017 Farm Tour stops Friday at the farmstead of Dale Flory, 1038 North 600 Road. According to the Farm Tour’s website, Jon Pardi, Adam Craig and the Peach Pickers will also be performing on the concert stage about 1.5 miles west of U.S. Highway 59 and 6 miles south of Lawrence.

The site has been a hubbub of activity this week as equipment for the show was delivered to the fields that will be transformed into parking lots for about 7,000 vehicles and a concert venue for 20,000 country music fans. That transformation, which included building a temporary concert stage, placement of 160 portable toilets, eight ADA-compliant portable toilets and arrival of 15 food vendors, was done under the watchful eyes of Sean Reid, Douglas County Zoning and Codes director.

“It seems to be going well,” he said. “The promoter has been very cooperative. They came to us with a good reputation of working with other jurisdictions. They have a lot of experience. There have been no conflicts at all.”

Still, it’s been a busy time for Reid and staffers of the department as they work to ensure compliance with the many conditions of the special use permit for what may be the biggest event ever in rural Douglas County.

“I don’t have anything to compare it to,” Reid said. “We appreciate the opportunity to work on this process.”

The event will require an extensive mobilization of local first responders, which are to be provided at no expense to local taxpayers. The event’s permit requires 32 sheriff’s deputies be on hand to supplement the 100 private security guards at the concert. There will also be six emergency medical teams and a Willow Springs Township fire truck on site.

Attendees will be allowed to start parking in the designated field at 2 p.m. Friday, Reid said. Some vendors will be available in the parking area for those arriving early, he said. The concert area will open at 5 p.m. with the performances to start around 6 or 7 p.m. Reid said. The concert must end by 11 p.m.

Beer sales will be allowed at the concert area, but the promoter and vendors have agreed to end all alcohol sales at 10 p.m., Reid said. Douglas County Commissioner Nancy Thellman requested that provision when the special use permit was approved in August with the hope it would make the mass exodus from the concert more manageable.

Attendees will need to be patient when leaving the concert via the two-lane country road that links the site to U.S. 59, Reid said.

“They (promoters) have experienced security service and parking attendants,” he said. “I bet they move this along as well as possible. On they other hand, they (fans) have all afternoon to get there, but they will be leaving at the same time.”

Tickets and promotional material have maps to the concert site, Reid said. No signage will be posted directing fans to the site.

Many attendees have already found the site, said Velma Flory, who owns the concert-site property with her husband, Carl Flory. The couple’s son, Dale Flory, lives just to the west of the event stage.

“People have been driving by since it was announced,” she said. “It’s picked up the last few days. A lot of cars are turning around in the driveway.”

Flory said concert promoters contacted the family about the concert and are basically leasing the land for the time needed to set up and have the concert. The Florys have found the promoters to be very thorough and open, she said.

The soy beans on the field that will be the parking lot were harvested early, Flory said. The field is terraced to prevent erosion, and Flory advised those unfamiliar with navigating the berms to approach them at an angle so they don’t get high centered.

Most neighbors are fine with the concert, Flory said. But she admitted the whole thing has been a little overwhelming for the family.

“I’ll be glad when Saturday gets here,” she said. “I think we are all getting ready for it to be over.”

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.