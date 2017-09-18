KU spokesman, former reporter places second on ‘Jeopardy!’

A University of Kansas spokesman walked away with $2,000 after competing on Monday afternoon's episode of "Jeopardy!"

Andy Hyland, assistant director of strategic communications at KU, took second place (out of three contestants) in the popular syndicated quiz show hosted by Alex Trebek. Hyland, who lives in Mission, covered higher education issues as a reporter for the Journal-World from 2008 to 2012.

