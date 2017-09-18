Today's news

KU spokesman, former reporter places second on ‘Jeopardy!’

Andy Hyland, a University of Kansas spokesman and former Journal-World reporter, poses with "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek during a recent taping of the show. Hyland, who serves as assistant director of strategic communications at KU, resides in Mission. He took home second place and $2,000 on his episode, which aired Monday afternoon.

By Joanna Hlavacek

September 18, 2017

A University of Kansas spokesman walked away with $2,000 after competing on Monday afternoon's episode of "Jeopardy!"

Andy Hyland, assistant director of strategic communications at KU, took second place (out of three contestants) in the popular syndicated quiz show hosted by Alex Trebek. Hyland, who lives in Mission, covered higher education issues as a reporter for the Journal-World from 2008 to 2012.

