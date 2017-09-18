City seeking feedback on regulations for short-term rentals

The city is seeking feedback regarding how it should regulate properties being used as short-term rentals.

The city will be collecting input from stakeholders and community members before proposing a draft ordinance to the City Commission that would regulate short-term rentals, such as those offered via Airbnb, according to a city news release.

There are two ways to participate:

• Attend the stakeholder/community meeting at 6 p.m. Sept. 26 in the City Commission room at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St. A city staff presentation will be followed by questions and comments. Staff will be requesting written comments throughout the process.

• Participate in a survey through Lawrence Listens at lawrenceks.org/lawrence-listens. The survey will be available from Sept. 26 to Oct. 13.

The ordinance is tentatively scheduled to be presented to the City Commission at its Nov. 14 work session, according to the release.

