Lawrence City Commission agenda set for Sept. 19 meeting

Consent agenda

• Approve City Commission meeting minutes from 09/12/17.

• Receive minutes from various boards and commissions:

• Approve all claims. The list of claims will be posted by the Finance Department on Monday prior to the meeting. If Monday is a holiday, the claims will be posted as soon as possible the next business day.

• Approve appointments as recommended by the Mayor.

• Bid and purchase items:

a) Approve the sole-source purchase of Process Instrumentation Probes and Controllers, in the amount of $141,947.81, from Hach Company for the Wakarusa River Wastewater Treatment Plant Project (No. UT1304).

• Adopt on first reading, the following ordinances:

a) Ordinance No. 9393, allowing the sale, possession and consumption of alcohol on the public right-of-way on Friday, October 6, 2017 in the 1000 block of Massachusetts Street for the Live on Mass Presents Event.

b) Ordinance No. 9398, allowing the sale, possession and consumption of alcohol on the public right-of-way on Friday, October 27, 2017, from 3:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. in the 100 block of East 7th Street, for the Halloween Block Party event.

c) Ordinance No. 9399, granting to Midcontinent Communications, a South Dakota general partnership, d/b/a Midco, a nonexclusive telecommunications franchise and authorize the City Manager to execute a Video Service Provider’s Agreement with Midco.

• Approve a Special Event Permit, SE-17-00404, for “Live on Mass” event to be held Friday, October 6, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. in vacant lots located at 1020 and 1040 Massachusetts Street. Submitted by The Granada, for Granada LLC and Allen Press, Inc, property owners of record.

• Authorize two (2) Planning Commissioners to travel to Salina, KS to attend the 2017 Kansas Chapter of the American Planning Association Conference.

• Approve the City of Lawrence Fund Balance Policy.

• Approve the City of Lawrence Investment Policy.

• Authorize the City Manager to execute the Memorandum of Understanding for the 2017 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant if the grant application is successful.

Public comment

Regular agenda

• Conduct public hearing on the neighborhood Revitalization Area for the project at 815 Vermont Street (no presentation or discussion is planned for this item).

Action: Open public hearing and continue until October 3, 2017 at 5:45 p.m., or as soon thereafter as it may be held, on October 3, 2017, if appropriate.

• Consider an appeal of staff’s determination on Site Plan SP-17-00192, and consider approving a revised site plan, as submitted by the applicant, that adds ten (10) parking spaces for the construction of two (2) new Greek houses (Fraternity House use) located on property described as Lot 2, Sigma Nu Addition No. 2, located at 1500 and 1503 Sigma Nu Place, SP-17-00192.

Action: Approve revised Site Plan SP-17-00192, as submitted by the applicant, that adds ten (10) parking spaces for the construction of two (2) new Greek houses (Fraternity House use) located on property described as Lot 2, Sigma Nu Addition No. 2, located at 1500 and 1503 Sigma Nu Place, SP-17-00192, if appropriate.

• Receive the Assessment of Fair Housing narrative, goals, and priorities.



Action: Receive the Assessment of Fair Housing Report.

• Consider the following actions relating to advisory boards and committees of the City of Lawrence:

a) Consider adopting Resolution No. 7224, establishing the City of Lawrence policy relating to advisory boards and committees of the City of Lawrence.

b) Consider adopting on first reading, Ordinance No. 9396, repealing the Joint Economic Development Council, and consider adopting on first reading, Ordinance No. 9397, assigning the former Joint Economic Development Council’s responsibilities to the Public Incentives Review Committee and removing the Mayor and Vice Mayor from service on the Public Incentives Review Committee.

Action: Adopt Resolution No. 7224, establishing the City of Lawrence policy relating to advisory boards and commissions of the City of Lawrence, adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9396, repealing the Joint Economic Development Council and Ordinance No. 9397, assigning the former Joint Economic Development Council’s responsibilities to the Public Incentives Review Committee and removing the Mayor and Vice-Mayor from service on the Public Incentives Review Committee, if appropriate.

The City Commission will convene at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

