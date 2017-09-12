United Way campaign begins this week

This year's United Way of Douglas County campaign kickoff will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at Crown Toyota, 3430 Iowa St. United Way CEO Jannette Taylor, who started in her position Monday, will be introduced at the event.

The United Way works with 31 community partners and social service agencies with the goal of bettering education, health and self-sufficiency in Douglas County. The annual campaign raises money that the United Way distributes to the partners.

