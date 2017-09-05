County Commission meeting canceled this week

The Douglas County Commission has canceled its Wednesday meeting because one commissioner will be unable to attend.
The County Commission is next scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1100 Massachusetts St.
Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment