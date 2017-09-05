Today's news

County Commission meeting canceled this week

By Staff Report

September 5, 2017

The Douglas County Commission has canceled its Wednesday meeting because one commissioner will be unable to attend.

The County Commission is next scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1100 Massachusetts St.

