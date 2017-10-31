Man claims he is too poor to pay for attorney but buys luxury car; judge orders repayment

WICHITA – A federal judge on Tuesday ordered a Wichita man to pay the government back for his court-appointed attorney after it was discovered that the man had purchased a luxury car, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said.

Antoine Beasley was sentenced earlier this month to 63 months in federal prison on gun and drug charges. After his indictment in April 2014, Beasley declared himself indigent and he was assigned a court-appointed attorney.

After sentencing, the court learned that while the case was pending Beasley purchased a $76,715 2015 Audi A7 3.0T Quattro. On his credit application, he said he had a monthly income of $10,000, not counting his wife’s income. Beasley made payments by going to Dillions with cash and buying money orders made out to his lender.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge J. Thomas Marten ordered Beasley to pay $34,640 to the federal treasury — the amount Beasley paid on the Audi.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.