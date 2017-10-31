Douglas County to consider Shawnee County residents’ petition to join rural water district

The Douglas County Commission on Wednesday will consider a petition from Shawnee County residents requesting that their property be attached to Douglas County Rural Water District No. 3.

In a letter to the county, Samuel Green, a Topeka attorney representing the landowners requesting the attachment, wrote that 75 percent of property owners in the attachment area have signed a petition requesting they be part of RWD No. 3.

The Douglas County Commission must approve the property attachment because the majority of RWD No. 3’s territory is in Douglas County, Green writes. The Shawnee County Commission also must approve the attachment, he wrote.

The County Commission has rescheduled a work session slotted for Wednesday because the Douglas County Clerk’s Office is using much of the commission meeting room's gallery space to prepare for the Nov. 7 election. At the work session now scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, commissioners will review information shared at five earlier work sessions regarding the expansion of the Douglas County Jail and the creation and staffing of a mental health crisis intervention center.

