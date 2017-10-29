Police investigating after gunshot victim walks into Lawrence Memorial Hospital

Lawrence Police are investigating after a man walked into the emergency room at Lawrence Memorial Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Hospital staff called police shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday. The victim's condition has not been released.

Just after 1:50 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Crestline Drive to investigate multiple reports of possible gunshots in the area. Officers were combing the area, trying to determine if it was where the man was shot.

Officers are also checking at least three other locations in Lawrence as possible scenes.

Check back for updates as this story develops.

