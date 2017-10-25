Kansas Chamber seeks input on new strategic plan

Topeka — The Kansas Chamber announced Wednesday that it is planning a series of regional forums to gather input from business leaders about its new strategic plan, "Vision 2025."
In a news release Wednesday, the Chamber said Vision 2025 has four areas of focus: growing the state's talent supply; advancing competitiveness; expanding innovation and entrepreneurship; and improving business infrastructure.
The schedule for the forums is as follows:
Wednesday, Nov. 8
Topeka, 9-11 a.m., Dillon House, 404 SW Ninth St.
Overland Park, 2-4 p.m., Capitol Federal Conference Center, Johnson County Community College, 12345 College Blvd.
Thursday, Nov. 9
Pittsburg, 9-11 a.m., Overman Student Center, Pittsburg State University.
Wednesday, Nov. 15
Salina, 9-11 a.m., Salina Country Club, 2101 E. Country Club Road
Hays, 2-4 p.m., to be announced.
Thursday, Nov. 16
Dodge City, 9-11 a.m., United Wireless Arena, 4100 W. Comanche St.
Wichita, 3-5 p.m., Drury Plaza Hotel Broadview, 400 W. Douglas Ave.
People may also provide input by completing the Chamber's online survey at www.KSVision2025.com/Survey.
