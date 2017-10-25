Kansas Chamber seeks input on new strategic plan

— The Kansas Chamber announced Wednesday that it is planning a series of regional forums to gather input from business leaders about its new strategic plan, "Vision 2025."

In a news release Wednesday, the Chamber said Vision 2025 has four areas of focus: growing the state's talent supply; advancing competitiveness; expanding innovation and entrepreneurship; and improving business infrastructure.

The schedule for the forums is as follows:

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Topeka, 9-11 a.m., Dillon House, 404 SW Ninth St.

Overland Park, 2-4 p.m., Capitol Federal Conference Center, Johnson County Community College, 12345 College Blvd.

Thursday, Nov. 9

Pittsburg, 9-11 a.m., Overman Student Center, Pittsburg State University.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Salina, 9-11 a.m., Salina Country Club, 2101 E. Country Club Road

Hays, 2-4 p.m., to be announced.

Thursday, Nov. 16

Dodge City, 9-11 a.m., United Wireless Arena, 4100 W. Comanche St.

Wichita, 3-5 p.m., Drury Plaza Hotel Broadview, 400 W. Douglas Ave.

People may also provide input by completing the Chamber's online survey at www.KSVision2025.com/Survey.

