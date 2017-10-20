Voter Education Coalition to host 2 candidate forums this weekend

The nonpartisan Voter Education Coalition is hosting two candidate forums this weekend for upcoming city commission and school board races.

The six candidates vying for three spots on the Lawrence City Commission are scheduled to participate in a forum from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

The five candidates vying for three spots on the Lawrence Board of Education are expected to participate in a forum from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at City Hall.

Both forums will be recorded and will be available for viewing at the city of Lawrence’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/lawrenceksvideo.

Advance voting has begun for the elections. The general election is Nov. 7. The Journal-World is publishing a six-page Voter Guide in the Sunday edition of the newspaper and online.

