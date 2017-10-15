Maple Leaf Run kicks off festival’s Saturday activities

The Maple Leaf Run returns Saturday at the Baldwin City Golf Course, 1500 South St. The event, which will benefit the Baldwin High School wrestling team, will include a 5K adult run and kids run and 1-mile walk. Medals will be awarded in adult events for the top male and female finishers overall and in seven age groups. In the children's race, trophies will be awarded to the top two overall finishers and the top finishers in three age groups.

The cost is $20. Registrations can be mailed to Kit Harris, 301 Blaze Blvd., Baldwin City, KS, 66006. For more information, contact Harris at 785-221-8025 or kharris@usd348.com.

Registration for the event will be from 7 to 7:45 am. and the event will start at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.